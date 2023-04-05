MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Hickory Hill woman is facing theft charges after police said they found two recently stolen cars inside her garage Tuesday.

One of the cars, a 2021 Dodge Charger Hellcat, is worth just under $97,000.

Investigators with the Auto Theft Task Force received information that the purple Charger was inside the garage of the home in the 6400 block of Pinehill Park Drive.

House in 6400 block of Pinehill Park where police said they found two stolen cars (Photo by Melissa Moon, WREG)

When they arrived, they said the homeowner, 42-year-old Karen Jones, told them she had no recollection of any cars being inside the garage because she never goes in the garage.

Police said the officers were given permission to search the two-car garage and found the Purple Dodge Charger Hellcat and a 2017 white Infiniti valued at $24,000.

MPD said both cars were reported stolen within the last week.

Jones was taken into custody and charged with theft of property between $60,000 and $150,000 and theft of property between $10,000 and $60,000.

Jones told investigators her son, who was not at home, is the only person who uses the garage and said she had only been in the garage twice since she moved in the house because she doesn’t like going down the stairs.

Jones is scheduled to appear in court on Thursday.