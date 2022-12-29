MEMPHIS, Tenn. — In light of the MLGW water crisis, several Memphians face housing challenges and are forced to look for new places to live.

“We have to be out Friday,” said Jasmine Franklin, mother of two.

Franklin lives in a flooded unit at the Lakeville Townhome Community and does not have a ceiling.

Memphis Code Enforcement has now condemned the unit, but Lakeville management says they won’t relocate Franklin because she was behind in rent.

“We don’t have anywhere to go. I slept in my car last night and sent my kids to my mom’s,” said Franklin.

She is not alone.

“We’re seeing an uptick in people who are now experiencing homelessness,” said Jessica Houari, who works at the Hospitality Hub, the downtown resource center that provides a shelter.

She says they’re stretched thin this week.

“Lack of water, lack of water pressure, bursting pipes– a lot of our resources and partners have had to close. That has limited some of the shelter availability we previously had,” said Houari.

Because of this, Houari says several people are unhoused. “Their places have been condemned because of water bursting or contamination.”

Franklin says she’s spent a lot of money on application fees but hasn’t been approved anywhere.

“I have a full-time job, I do security at the airport, and it’s still not enough. Never enough. you’re a single mom with two. You try to do what you can do to make ends meet,” said Franklin.

She started a Go Fund Me and will visit the Hospitality Hub tomorrow.

The Hospitality Hub is located at 590 Washington Avenue. They will try to help anyone who walks through their doors, with intake starting every morning at 8:30.