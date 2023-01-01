MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A woman was killed in a hit-and-run at Winchester Road and Lake Park Drive on Saturday night.

At around 10:29 pm, officers responded to a fatal pedestrian crash at Winchester Road and Lake Park Drive, east of Tchulahoma Road.

According to reports, an unknown driver and vehicle were traveling eastbound on Winchester Road when it struck a female pedestrian. The impact killed her, and the car fled east on Winchester Road.

The vehicle involved may have heavy front-end damage.

At this time, no arrest has been made, and this is an ongoing investigation, police say.

Anyone with any information regarding this crash should contact Crime Stoppers or Sgt. J. Bussey of the Memphis Police Department STIS Bureau phone (901) 636-4014 or CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.