MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man has been charged after officers said he hit his ex-girlfriend with a gun over making popcorn in South Memphis.

The victim said she and her ex-boyfriend, Maurice Wooten, got into an argument on April 20 when she refused to make popcorn for Wooten.

She told officers that Wooten, 40, began assaulting her before pulling out a gun and pointing it at her head. The victim said Wooten placed the gun barrel on her forehead.

Court documents said Wooten then struck her in the face with the gun.

The victim’s son told officers he was in his room when he heard Wooten and his mother arguing. He also told police he helped his mother off of the floor when Wooten pointed the gun at him and said “back up.”

Wooten was charged with two counts of aggravated assault.