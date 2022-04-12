MEMPHIS, Tenn.– Memphis police are looking for a woman who they say grabbed purses off a store shelf and ran out of the business.

Officers responded to the shoplifting call on April 6 just before 7 p.m.

Police say the suspect walked into TJ Maxx on Summer Avenue, grabbed multiple purses, and left the store without paying. The suspect got into a four-door vehicle and left the scene.

The value of the merchandise was $960, according to police.

The suspect is described as a woman with black hair wearing a multicolored jacket, dark shirt, pink pants and white shoes.

Photo provided by MPD

If you have any information about this incident, call Tillman General Investigations Bureau at (901)-636-3000.