MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A woman is charged with aggravated robbery after officers say she stole a man’s phone, and her son forced him to strip his clothes.

Officers said Venus Terry, 50, and her son, Clyde Wilson, showed up at the victim’s home after the victim and Terry got into an argument. Wilson was upset about the argument between the victim and his mother, according to police.

Wilson then told the victim to go into the house and put his shoes on so they could “fight it out like men,” according to court documents.

The victim said when he went back outside, Wilson pointed a machine gun at him and told him to take off his clothes. Wilson then took his clothes and threw them on the house, according to court documents.

Police said Terry then snatched the victim’s phone from his hand and threw it on the ground multiple times. She then picked up the phone and left the scene. Wilson also fled the scene in a car.

Officers said they were taking a report from the victim when Terry was walking back to the residence across the street. The victim then pointed at Terry and told officers she was responsible for robbing him.

Terry was taken into custody before posting a $4,000 bond. She is expected to appear in court on May 20.