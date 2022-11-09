MEMPHIS, Tenn.– A woman is accused of starting a fire outside of a home in Nutbush after an argument over a hamburger.

According to an affidavit, it all started when the victim and Pamela West started arguing over a hamburger at a home on Burr Road on November 4.

Police say the argument lasted several minutes before West allegedly told the victim, who is wheelchair bound, “have fun getting out of the house, (expletive)” before slamming the front door as she left the house.

A witness said West left the house after she reportedly used a cigarette lighter to set a plastic bag full of clothes that was sitting on the front porch on fire.

Four adults and three children were inside the home during the incident.

Police say officers drove by an address on Grey Road given to them by the victims, but they could not find West. She was eventually arrested and charged with aggravated arson.

West is being held on a $30,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on Thursday.