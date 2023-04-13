MEMPHIS, Tenn. – A woman is being charged for allegedly stabbing a man after an argument about gas money.

According to reports, on March 25, the victim was helping Starkesha Upshaw and her three-year-old by driving them around Memphis to run errands. An argument started after Upshaw offered the victim $2 when he asked her for gas money.

The victim then stopped the car and told Upshaw to get out, reports say. Upshaw pulled out a pocketknife, stabbing the victim in the right ear, leg, and arm before getting out of the car with her daughter.

When the victim tried to drive to the hospital he got lost and pulled over, where multiple people assisted him until the ambulance arrived. He was transported to Regional One Hospital in critical condition.

Felony Response investigators took the victim’s statement at the hospital and he was able to positively identify Upshaw in a six-photo lineup as the person who assaulted him.

Upshaw was charged with aggravated assault.