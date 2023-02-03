MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Residents in a downtown apartment complex are on high alert following a stabbing Monday night.

According to a police report, a woman was stabbed multiple times while getting groceries out of her car outside the Crescent Bluff Apartments at Virginia Avenue and Florida Street near Crump Boulevard.

The woman told officers that on her second trip, a man followed her upstairs and started attacking her. As she fought him off and screamed “help,” she says that he cut her multiple times with a sharp object.

He stabbed her in the face, shoulder and hand, breaking several of her fingers, she told police.

We spoke with a woman in the complex who says on Thursday night, the same man was standing outside her two daughters’ bedroom with a sharp object.

WREG tried to speak with property managers on site but the office is closed.