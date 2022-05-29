MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A woman has been charged after officers say she stabbed her girlfriend and spit on a police officer during her arrest.

Officers responded to a wounding call on Saturday evening in the 4200 block of Zelda Lane in Berclair. When they arrived, police said they were denied entry by Amanda Gaddy, 29, to check on her girlfriend who had allegedly been stabbed.

Police then called the fire department to the scene to force entry. They found the victim covered in blood with two stab wounds to her right leg. Officers also said the knife was laying on the bed’s headboard above the victim’s head.

The victim told officers she had been stabbed by Gaddy. As officers tried to arrest Gaddy, they said she began fighting and resisting officers.

Gaddy also spit on one of the officers while being placed into the squad car, according to court documents.

Officers later found out that courts issued bond conditions to Gaddy in the beginning of May for a domestic assault arrest committed against Gaddy’s girlfriend.

Gaddy was charged with aggravated assault, violation of bail conditions, violations of protection order, resisting arrest and aggravated assault on a first responder.