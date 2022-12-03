MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police are searching for a woman after they said she was caught stealing and then threatened a Family Dollar employee.

Memphis Police said the incident occurred on November 28 around 9:20 a.m. at the Family Dollar off the 4000 block of Winchester Road. MPD said the woman was caught stealing and told by an employee to leave the store.

Police said the woman got into a 2004 Green Volkswagen Passat wagon and then pointed a black handgun at the victim and said, “that’s how people get killed.” MPD said the vehicle then fled the scene.

The green Passat in question had a Tennessee tag: 767-BCNN as well as damage to the right rear bumper.

Photo courtesy of the Memphis Police Department

Police described the woman as medium build, short hair with hoop earrings. She was wearing a black shirt with LOVE written in white with black pants and white knee-high boots.

No arrests have been made yet. Investigators are now asking the public to help identify this suspect.

If you know anything about this incident, you are urged to call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.