MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis woman is behind bars after police say assaulted her brother for breaking up a fight on Saturday.

Police responded to the 20 block of Falls Road in Southwest Memphis around midnight where they located a man suffering from a cut to his neck.

The victim told police he was breaking up a fight between his sisters when Jarica Brown took a pocket knife and cut the front of his neck.

Police located Brown at the back of the residence and observed the pocket knife inside of her shoe.

Brown was taken into custody where she was charged with aggravated assault.