MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police are searching for suspects after a woman was shot while waiting for her ride outside gas station on Highland early Thursday morning.

A woman told police she was sitting behind the Valero on South Highland at Park Avenue just after 3 a.m. when two men began cursing at her. They moved closer, so the woman pepper-sprayed them. The suspects then shot her before running away.

The victim is expected to be okay.

It’s unclear is what led to the violent attack. The victim told police, she has an idea why she may have been targeted. The woman said she believes this was a botched robbery.

This is not the first time detectives have responded to the corner store. Police say when the cashier refused to let a teen into the store last week, he pointed his gun at her through the window.

The cashier was not harmed.

In this case, a Memphis mother came forward, telling police she believed the teen was her 16-year-old son, and wants him to be held accountable.

When it comes to the latest attack, the two responsible managed to breeze past police. But there’s hope their run from justice will soon come to an end.

We asked those at the store for comment and or surveillance video but were denied.

If you know anything that could help police, call CrimeStoppers at 528-CASH.