MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man was arrested seven months after a woman was shot while trying to save a young man from getting beat up.

The woman, who wishes to remain anonymous, may be the reason the young man is alive.

“He was so young, and he could have been one of my kids. One of my children getting beat up,” she said.

The woman said she was picking up a friend on Waterstone Oak Way on the evening of May 26 when she saw him getting attacked by three other men.

“I said ‘stop!’ We said ‘stop!’ We all said stop, it was three of us. We yelled stop and they said, ‘shut the f up,’ and grabbed the gun and shot,” she recalled.

She received a gunshot wound through her foot that still hurts her seven months later.

According to a police report, 23-year-old Jeremiah Taylor is facing charges.

“That’s all I could think about. One of my kids getting jumped or what if it was one of my cousins or me? I would want somebody to help me,” the woman said.

She says she knows things could have been much worse, so she’s grateful for her health, and for Taylor finally paying for his crime.

“I am so happy, I am so happy. It’s about time, it’s about time. Because I thought he really going to get away with it,” she said.

Taylor is charged with five counts of aggravated assault. He’s set to appear in court Thursday morning.