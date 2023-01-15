MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a woman was shot to death at a Lakeland home Saturday morning.

The sheriff’s office says the shooting happened at a home on Breezy Shore Cove just after 6 a.m. Saturday morning. The sheriff’s office has identified the victim as 54-year-old Erin Last of Lakeland.

According to the sheriff’s office, no one has been detained in this shooting, and detectives are continuing to investigate. The sheriff’s office has not given details on what may have led to this shooting.

If you have information on this incident, call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.