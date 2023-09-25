MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The woman who was shot and killed at a party in Covington on Saturday night has been identified by the Tipton County Sheriff’s Office.

Tamya Ewing-Somerville, 20, was shot after a fight broke out at an Event Center on Highway 51, just north of Covington.

Four other people were also wounded. Reports say three were treated for their injuries and released; one still remains in the hospital after surgery.

Sheriff Shannon Beasley released the following statement:

“Our hearts are absolutely broken and our thoughts and prayers remain with Tamya’s family. Our emotions range between grief for Tamaya and her family and anger that such cowards would begin shooting amongst an innocent crowd of people and cause the damage they’ve done. I have spoken with Tamaya’s family and words can’t express the nightmare they are living right now. As I’ve already said, we will leave no stone unturned as we search for these cowards in order to bring justice for Tamya. May God lay his hand upon her family and bring them comfort during this time.”

There are no suspects in custody at this time and motive has not been revealed. If you have information regarding the incident, contact dispatch at 901-475-4300 or the Tipton County Sheriff’s Office at 901-475-3307.