MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is facing multiple charges in connection to a shooting in Helena-West Helena, Arkansas where a woman was shot several times in a vehicle with a baby inside on Thursday, police said.

Xavier Arter was arrested on Friday morning after being wanted for the shooting for several hours.

Helena-West Helena Police said the 21-year-old victim, a baby, and an 18-year-old man were in a vehicle at a stop sign on Sebastian Street in front of the Public Works Building.

The man told police that Arter, 18, approached their car, pulled out a gun and began shooting. When the driver sped away, he noticed the woman was shot. Officers say the woman was shot in the head.

Security cameras at the Public Works Department recorded the incident and Arter was seen running from the intersection.

HWH police said the one-year-old who was in the back seat and the 18-year-old were unharmed.

The woman was airlifted to Regional One hospital in Memphis in critical condition. She was released Friday morning and is recovering at home.

Police said although the young man who was driving wasn’t hurt, he was arrested in relation to an incident not connected to Thursday’s shooting.

Arter has been charged with six counts of terroristic act, first-degree battery, and aggravated assault. He is being held on a $450,000 bond.

According to police, Arter is also under investigation for a homicide that happened in Phillips County.