MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A 60-year-old community activist was shot to death in Raleigh on Saturday night.

According to police, Dr. Yvonne Nelson was shot and killed in the 5100 block of Yale Road around 11:15 p.m.

Her killer, who police believe is this woman, is still on the run.

MPD released a photo of a person of interest in this case.



“It’s just shocking news to all of us. We never would’ve thought that would have happened to her,” neighbor Robert Webber said.

Dr. Nelson, a graduate of LeMoyne-Owen College who received her doctorate from Capella University, was a philanthropist to the Memphis community for over 30 years.

She served as the president of the Whitehaven Community Development 25 years, a commissioner with the Memphis City Beautiful Commission, and a spokesperson for My ZIP.

Dr. Nelson was recognized by the State of Tennessee in May for her accomplishments and devoted work in the community.

According to the proclamation below, Dr. Nelson led the fight to prevent a major waste company from expanding into her neighbors’ backyards in 2019, and fought and won against Elvis Presley’s Graceland’s $200,000 bid to purchase Graves Elementary School for factory use in 2020.

Dr. Nelson spoke with WREG regarding both of these issues.

“I do know within a month or two months ago, she bought a brand-new black Infiniti,” Webber said.

Multiple callers told 911 that the alleged shooter fled the scene in a newer model black Infiniti leaving many to believe Nelson was carjacked although authorities have not confirmed.

Last month, a 52-year-old pastor was shot and killed at her Whitehaven home after three teens carjacked her for her Infiniti.

Dr. Nelson leaves behind two children and a grandchild.