MEMPHIS, Tenn. – Police are trying to find the person responsible for a shooting in southeast Memphis that sent a woman to the hospital in critical condition.

Police were called to the 4100 block of Mendenhall near East Raines Road just before 7 p.m.

It appears the victim was found at the Raines Express gas station. A vehicle in the parking lot was covered with bullet holes.

MPD said the suspects were possibly in a silver Chrysler 200.

The gas station is a block from where a juvenile was shot at around 6:30 Tuesday night.

Police have not said if the two shootings are connected.

If you have any information about either shooting, call CrimeStoppers at (901)528-CASH.