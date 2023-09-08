MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A woman was reportedly injured in a downtown Memphis shooting Friday afternoon.

Memphis Police and the Memphis Fire Department responded to a shooting scene at Wagner Place and Union Avenue just before 2:30 p.m. Friday.

The fire department says one woman was taken to Regional One in critical condition. Memphis Police say another woman on the scene was not injured.

According to police, the suspect is a man who knows one of the victims. He reportedly fled the scene before officers arrived.

Photo courtesy of Shay Arthur, WREG

Photo courtesy of Shay Arthur, WREG

Photo courtesy of Melissa Moon, WREG

Photo courtesy of Melissa Moon, WREG

Photo courtesy of Brooke Billions, WREG

A witness told WREG that the shooting stemmed from an argument between a couple. The witness said a man tried to shoot the woman he was arguing with but missed and shot an innocent bystander who was walking her dogs.

Anyone with information is asked to call CrimeStoppers at (901) 528-CASH.

This story will be updated.