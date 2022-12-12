MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A woman was found dead Sunday morning in Clarksdale, Mississippi.

Coahoma County sheriffs say they responded to the scene just after 6 a.m. on West Bobo Road where they found a woman inside a vehicle with an apparent gunshot wound.

The woman, later identified as 45-year-old Brandi Barrett White, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Deputies say White was at Ground Zero Blues Club hours before the shooting but have not confirmed if the incident stemmed from that location.

This is an ongoing investigation.