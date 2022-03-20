MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A woman was shot at a gas station Sunday afternoon in Soulsville.

The shooting happened around 1:20 p.m. at Millennium Food Mart. WREG later found out that the victim was found on the 1300 block of Gaither near the gas station.

She was listed in non-critical condition.

MPD said the person responsible for the shooting is a five feet, 11 inch black male with a muscular build. He is also believed to be armed with a gun.

This is an ongoing investigation.

If you have any information, call (901)-528-CASH.

