MEMPHIS, Tenn — A woman was shot at on North Germantown Parkway while sitting in traffic, Memphis police said.

Police responded to an aggravated assault July 27 along North Germantown Parkway and Macon Road.

A 2016 Ford Escape cut the victim off in traffic and shot at her, police said. They released a photo of the vehicle

The suspect’s vehicle had a license plate which did not match the car and was not registered.

Anyone with information about this incident should contact Crime Stoppers at 528-CASH.