MEMPHIS, Tenn. — It was a scary ride for a Memphis woman who says someone shot at her after she suddenly braked along Interstate 40 earlier this month.

The incident happened on Dec. 2.

The driver said she was driving eastbound on I-40 near Whitten Road when traffic started to slow down, and she abruptly braked to avoid hitting the car in front of her.

The victim said that’s when the driver of a blue Nissan Altima behind her pulled beside her, and a male passenger pointed a gun at her and fired one shot.

The driver wasn’t hurt and her vehicle wasn’t hit, but two people are now facing a charge of aggravated assault.

Police said Xavier Johnson, 35, was the one who pulled the trigger, and Daja Douglas, 34, was driving the car.

They said the victim was able to provide a description of Johnson and got the license plate number of the blue Altima registered to Douglas.

Johnson is being held on a $20,000 bond, and Douglas’s bond was set at $15,000. Both are scheduled to appear in court on December 20.