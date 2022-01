MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A woman is dead after police say she was shot Sunday afternoon.

Police said the shooting happened around 4:00 p.m. on Holmes and Tchulahoma Road.

The woman was driven to the 5200 block of Solar Lane where she later died.

Police say there is no suspect information at this time. This is an ongoing investigation.

If you have any information about this incident, call (901)-528-CASH.

