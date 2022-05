MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One person was shot and killed in Midtown on Thursday morning.

Officers were called out to the Tuscany Apartments on Poplar just after midnight where they located a woman shot.

She was pronounced dead at the scene.

No arrests have been made. This is an ongoing investigation.

