MEMPHIS, Tenn.– A 19-year-old is behind bars after police say he allegedly shot a woman because she refused to give him a ride last month.

It started at the Todd Creek Apartments on Aug. 22.

A woman told officers that someone, who investigators later identified as Quinton McNeil, knocked on her door and asked her for a ride but she refused. When she asked him to stop hitting her door, he refused to leave and continued knocking.

Police said the woman then left her apartment and got in her car to tell apartment security about the situation.

According to the affidavit, McNeil allegedly fired a shot into the victim’s car as she drove way. She was shot in the shoulder and her rear windshield was shattered.

Officers responded to the scene at Thomas and North Watkins. She was transported to Regional One for her injuries.

McNeil was charged with attempted second-degree murder, employment of a firearm with intent to commit a dangerous felony, vandalism $1,000 or less, and unlawful possession of a weapon.

He is due in court Friday.