MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A woman has been charged with attempted murder after being accused of shooting at a driver and trying to run him off the interstate last week in East Memphis.

Police say 33-year-old Yvonne Varnado is responsible for the shooting that took place last Wednesday morning at I-240 and Mt. Moriah.

The victim told officers that he was driving in the westbound lanes on I-240 when he was almost run off the road and into a wall by Varnado, who was driving a Kia Soul. The victim then passed the woman but Varnado attempted to run him off the road again.

Police said as the victim approached Mt. Moriah exit, he saw Varnado armed with a handgun. He took the exit and heard his windows shattered.

A bullet was located inside the victim’s vehicle.

Varnado was taken into custody two days later where she was charged with attempted first-degree murder.

She has been released on a $99,000 bond.