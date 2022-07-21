MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A woman is in jail after police say she shot at a car, filled with children at a fast food restaurant on Wednesday.

When you get the munchies overnight, the last thing you want to do is dodge bullets.

Ollie Horns, who works at this Taco Bell, says that’s exactly what his daughter had to do early Wednesday morning while she was also working at the fast-food restaurant.

“She said it was someone shooting at another car or something like that,” Horns said.

According to Memphis police, Shuntae Daniels is responsible for the shooting that took place around 2:45 a.m. at the Taco Bell on Poplar near Highland.

Officers say they were sitting across the street from the restaurant when they heard gunshots and saw a car take off from the scene.

Another car with four children inside quickly drove up to them and said the person in the other car just shot at them following an argument in the parking lot.

Records say eight people were put in harm’s way including four children ranging from one to eight years old.

Thankfully, no one was hurt.

Police were able to stop Daniel’s car and saw a gun sitting on the floorboard of her vehicle.

After police examined the pistol, they noticed a shell casing was missing.

Daniels was taken back to the original scene and the victims identified her as the person who shot at them.

Daniels was then taken into custody at the scene and charged with eight counts of aggravated assault.

She’s being held on a $25,000 bond.