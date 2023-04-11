MEMPHIS, Tenn. — After getting into a brawl, a woman shot at the woman she fought and her three children, Memphis Police say.

On March 23, MPD responded to a disturbance call in the 2000 block of Cabana Circle. The victim told officers that the suspect, Marcedes Davis, told her to come outside and fight.

According to reports, the victim went outside, and she and Davis got into a brawl. After the altercation, Davis reportedly got a handgun and fired shots at the victim while she was walking her three kids into the house.

Officers say they found two shell casings on the scene. Neither the victim nor her kids were injured.

The victim identified Marcedes Davis in a six-person photo lineup. Davis is charged with Aggravated Assault and four counts of Reckless Endangerment with a Deadly Weapon.