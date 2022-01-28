MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis woman pleaded guilty this week for a hotel shooting in the airport area, according to Shelby County District Attorney Amy Weirich.

Officials say Shamika Fifer, 33, and her male friend, David Wooten, went to the Garden Inn on Lamar and American Way on Aug. 6, 2018, to confront a woman about a disagreement that occurred the day before.

Fifer began fighting with the woman when another man stepped out of his room to intervene.

Wooten began firing shots, striking the man and the woman multiple times.

The man died at the scene. The woman survived.

Wooten was sentenced to 40 years in prison in 2019.

On Friday, the district attorney announced that Fifer pled guilty to second degree murder and attempted second-degree murder.

She was sentenced to 21 years in prison on each offense.