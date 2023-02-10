MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis woman described one of the scariest moments of her life after she says she was carjacked at gunpoint by a 10-year-old boy and others.

The victim says she was carjacked by four kids who stole her 2012 Infiniti on Pearce Street in North Memphis on the morning of Dec. 10.

“He put the gun between my eyes and told me, ‘look me in my eyes’, with the gun, and told me to get out the car,” she said. “It was scary, but I got sense, baby. I slid out that car like Jello. I told him to be careful,” the woman said.

Weeks later, her vehicle was recovered, and the suspects were arrested. The youngest suspect was 10, she said; a police report described the suspects as juveniles.

But the victim said her joy was short-lived after learning the boy was released from custody.

“You mean to tell me that children can actually go, and carjack people and you release them immediately?” the woman said.

WREG reached out to the Shelby County Juvenile Court judge and a spokesperson told us how long suspects stay behind bars is determined on a case-by-case basis It primarily depends on the statute surrounding the offense.

Meanwhile, as the number of victims impacted by crime increases, the calls for change will continue.