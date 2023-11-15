MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Police Department is looking for a man who they say assaulted a woman who was skating along the Greenline in East Memphis.

According to MPD, the woman was attacked on Saturday by an unknown man wearing pajama pants.

The woman said the suspect was sitting on a bench when he asked her to come with him into a nearby tunnel that goes under Sam Cooper Boulevard.

She reportedly told the man “no” and then he told her to “freeze” several times before stepping in front of her and pushing her to the ground. She stated that the man had red facial hair, and wore a black beanie, a black and white sweater, with black pajama pants that had ghost designs.

MPD says the suspect pulled a shiny object from his pants but then threw it to the ground. The victim was able to run away and call the police.

Biking enthusiast, David Rahaim, says he rides his bike there every other day or more often. Rahiam says he may have seen the woman earlier in the day before she was assaulted.

“I don’t see too many people on rollerblades so it kind of stands out when I do see them, so I do think that I noticed her when I was coming back maybe,” he said.

The incident also took place under a pole-mounted MPD camera.

The police report does not say if the victim was injured but if you have seen the suspect, call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.