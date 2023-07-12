MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A woman was taken into custody Tuesday for allegedly assaulting a woman after her request to be let out of jury duty was denied.

Joyce Lansky, 61, demanded to be released from jury duty on June 26, stating that she had COVID-19, according to court records. The victim of the alleged assault said that Lansky began making threats that if she were not let off, she would infect the entire room.

Lansky was informed that she did not have the appropriate paperwork to be dismissed and was asked to have a seat in the jury room. Witnesses said she then became verbally aggressive.

According to witnesses, Lansky stood over the victim and told her to “have a good day” before she pulled down her mask and blew into the face of the victim. She then left the office.

Shelby County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to the simple assault at a Shelby County courthouse on Poplar Avenue. A witness also claimed to have recorded the incident on her cell phone.

Lansky was positively identified by the victim and had a hearing at 9 a.m. where she was charged with assault-offensive contact. She was released with no bond.