MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A woman is in the hospital hoping police find the man she says shot her multiple times on a South Memphis street.

It’s been nearly a week since the victim was shot at South Third and Fernwood, but the shooter is still on the run. The victim says the assailant was her ex-boyfriend.

This victim, who didn’t want to be identified, is talking about some of her injuries after being shot five times in her chest, shoulder, and hand.

“I had a collapsed lung. There was also blood in the lung, so I had to have it drained to drain all the blood out of my lung,” she said. “He pointed the gun to my head, so when he was getting ready to shoot I waved my hand up, so that’s how the first shot ended up hitting my wrist.”

Talking to WREG over the phone from her hospital bed, the victim said she was driving on Fernwood headed toward South Third when her ex-boyfriend, and father one of her kids, boxed in her car, threatened to kill her, and opened fire.

“He just couldn’t take the fact it was over,” she said.

She said after he shot her she was able to hit the gas and drive toward Third. She stopped her car, opened her door, and laid on her horn until help arrived.

“Once he shot me I was just trying not to panic,” she said.

The victim’s mother said the ex-boyfriend has been violent before and she wants him locked up before her daughter or someone else ends up hurt or dead.

“I don’t know why they haven’t been able to catch him because he shot her five times. He told her he was going to kill her,” the victim’s mother said. “He needs to go to jail so we can rest because he’s dangerous.”

It appears there is a warrant out for his arrest for attempted first-degree murder, but police have not identified him or released his picture.

The victim and her relatives want the suspect’s picture to be released. WREG reached out to investigators for more information. So far, we are still waiting to hear back.

If you have any information about the shooting or alleged shooter, call CrimeStoppers at (901) 528-CASH.