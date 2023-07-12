MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police say a woman robbed former officer Mark Lesure after he collapsed in the driveway outside his home Sunday morning.

According to police, Shuntae Daniels said she went to Lesure’s home on Falcon Road Sunday. She reportedly walked out of the home upset and on the phone.

Surveillance video allegedly shows her on the phone, and you can hear her saying, “We are going to see who knows the law.” Investigators say they also received a 911 hang-up call near Lesure’s home at the same time.

Court documents say Daniels and Lesure got into an argument, and she asked for gas money. She says after he went inside to get her $10, he walked back out and then collapsed.

Police say she then admits going into the home, taking Lesure’s cell phone and wallet, then going back outside to go through his pockets. She also took the $10 he was going to give her off the ground.

Daniels told police she later used Lesure’s phone to send herself $1,500. She admitted to using that money on shoes and going to the hair and nail salon, police say.

Shuntae Daniels is now facing multiple charges, including aggravated burglary, theft of property and identity theft. She will be in court Wednesday morning.

Last year, Daniels went to jail for allegedly shooting at a car filled with children at a fast-food restaurant. Records say eight people were put in harm’s way, including kids ranging from one to eight years old.