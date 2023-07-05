MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A woman is safe after a massive tree fell and trapped her inside her car in Dyer County Wednesday.

The Dyer County Sheriff’s Office said around 5:30 p.m., they received a call that a 70-year-old woman was driving her car at Highway 104 in Finley when a tree fell on her car.

Deputies along with the Tennessee Highway Patrol and the Finley Fire Department responded to the scene.

Crystal Brown said her and her fiancé were driving when they came across the tree blocking the road. Witnesses said the tree also took down power lines, making the rescue even more dangerous.

Photo provided by Crystal Brown

Photo provided by Crystal Brown

Photo provided by Crystal Brown

Photo provided by Crystal Brown

The elderly woman was transported to West Tennessee Healthcare of Dyersburg with minor injuries.