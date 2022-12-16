MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A woman said she was getting a ride home from a friend in downtown Memphis when a vehicle pulled in front of their car, and three people in masks with a gun emerged.

She said it happened Sunday around 1 a.m. They were on Huling turning onto Front Street when she says a blue Hyundai sedan suddenly emerged.

“It was just the most terrifying thing any of us has been involved in,” the woman told us. She asked us to hide her identity since the group she encountered last weekend hasn’t been found.

She said they were forced to stop.

“At that point, three masked individuals emerged from the car armed and started approaching our car to attempt to rob us,” she said.

She said her friend quickly threw their car into reverse, spinning out in the rain, and they were able to get away. She said they called police, but waited over an hour for officers to arrive.

“We told them when we called 911 that there were guns. That we damaged another vehicle in the pursuit to get away. It just wasn’t a safe situation, and they should have been there right away,” she said.

WREG asked police why it took them so long to respond and are waiting to hear back.

The police report states officers spent time that night trying to find the car they hit. They only noted “no items were taken,” and “the item that appeared to be a firearm was never pointed at their direction.”

“We were terrified,” she said.

She’s been asking property managers and neighbors for camera footage while also warning them to be vigilant.

“It’s definitely going to happen again and keep happening until something is done about it,” she said.

If you have any information or have any video from the time of the incident, please call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.

