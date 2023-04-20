MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis mom says for the second time in less than a year, her son has been a victim of crime, and she now regrets leaving Hernando and moving back to her hometown.

“I’m not a fan of Mississippi, but I feel safe in Mississippi,” said Shalene Weddle.

Weddle said last May, her son’s car was stolen from Wolfchase Mall, and Thursday morning, he was robbed of two money orders totaling $1,300 outside the Kroger on Union Avenue.

She said her son purchased the money orders inside the store and was robbed when he returned to his car.

Police say a man was robbed outside the Kroger in the 1700 block of Union Thursday (Photo by Melissa Moon, WREG)

She said her son’s car was blocked in by another vehicle, and a man, who appeared to have a gun, began yelling at him in another language and grabbed the money orders.

“He said he didn’t know what was going on. He realized it was the money orders and said the man just reached into the car and took them,” Weddle said.

The victim told police the suspect was in a gray newer model SUV. Weddle believes the suspect was watching her 24-year-old son while he was inside buying the money orders for her.

“I went into the store to see how do I stop these money orders and get my money back. So when I started telling her what happened, she said, that guy, I didn’t realize I thought maybe they were together because he left right when your son left,” said Weddle.

Weddle said the store employee told her the suspect returned to the store a short time later and tried to cash the money orders but was told he would have to wait 48 hours.

Weddle said her son’s car was parked near the front of the store, not far from where we saw a security guard parked several hours later. Weddle said security did little to help her son when he was being held up.

“When I pulled up, he was just sitting at the end of the lot instead of driving around the lot, but it’s definitely a Memphis problem, and if I knew this a year ago, I never would have moved back to Memphis, and I love Memphis,” Weddle said.

In a prepared statement, Kroger said:

“At Kroger, safety is our top priority for customers and associates. We are working with the local police department to help with this ongoing investigation.” Sheleah Harris, Kroger Spokesperson

Police plan to look over the store’s surveillance video. There is also a SkyCop camera parked in the middle of the parking lot.

If you know anything about the robbery, call CrimeStoppers at (901)-528-CASH.