MEMPHIS, Tenn. – A woman is being charged for allegedly hitting her sister in the face with a gun after she tried to record her doing drugs.

According to reports, on March 16, Audrey Carlton and her sister went to a friend’s house in South Memphis. The two got into an argument because Carlton started doing drugs.

The victim told officials she did not want Carlton doing the drugs so close to her, so she pulled her phone out to record her.

Carlton then knocked the phone out of her sister’s hand, pulled out a 9-mm gun and threatened to kill her, reports say.

Officials say Carlton hit her sister in her right eye and forehead with the gun, leaving a bruise on her head.

Carlton is being charged with aggravated assault.