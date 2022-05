MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Highland Heights woman is free on bond after alleged threats at a rooming house.

Tasha Adams, 29, is accused of cocking a handgun, pointing it at a man, and threatening to shoot him.

Police say it all happened Sunday at a rooming house on Pershing Ave near Hudson Street.

According to court records, officers found a handgun in her car.

Adams is being charged with aggravated assault.