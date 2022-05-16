MEMPHIS, Tenn.– A woman is pleading for the city to step in to deter speeders after she says three cars have slammed into her Berclair home.

Cheryl Wooley has lived in her house on North Perkins for 50 years. During that time, she says three cars have crashed into her home. The most recent incident in mid-March destroyed her bedroom.

“I was luckily in the backroom. It sounded like a bomb went off,” Wooley said.

She said drivers treat the road like a personal racetrack. Revving up their engines, flying into yards, and hitting trees and street signs.

She fears for her community, and especially the students just up the street at Berclair Elementary.

“It frightens me. I have that this happened to me but I feel blessed no one was hurt or killed and it’s only a matter of time,” Wooley said.

In this incident, the driver was cited for failure to maintain proper control and financial responsibility.

“The car spun around the other way and knocked out the ramp I had here to take my husband outside,” Wooley said.

She is still left without electricity in parts of her house, precious items smashed to smithereens and delayed repairs estimated at $30,000.

Wooley is hoping the city could either make the two nearby intersections four-way stops or install speed humps.

“Speed bumps I think would slow them down and I’d feel much safer. I’m sure my neighbors would feel a lot safer,” she said. “I’ve contacted 311 and they said they’d send engineers out, but I have not heard anything or seen anything.”

She’s hoping the city will grant her wish two weeks shy of her 78th birthday.

“A house can be replaced, people can’t,” she said. “Do something. Please do something. It’s dangerous.”

The city tells us there is not an active speed hump request for this section of North Perkins.

Streets must meet the city’s criteria and the speed humps must also be approved by 75 percent of residents in the impacted area before being installed.