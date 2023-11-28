MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police are looking for several women who went on a shoplifting spree at a store in East Memphis.

Police say the women walked out of the Target store on Colonial Road with toys and other goods.

As the group was leaving, one of the women, who was wearing a pink wig, pepper sprayed a worker that was standing at the exit.

Courtesy: Memphis Police Department

Courtesy: Memphis Police Department

According to police, three of the women were caught, but the woman responsible for using the pepper spray and her accomplices got away.

If you know anything, call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.