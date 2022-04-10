MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A city watch has been placed for a missing woman who told her family that she was abducted on Thursday, according to police.

Police say Mya Greenwood has been in contact with her family through Facebook Messenger and FaceTime and said her abductors threatened to kill her.

Greenwood said she was abducted while coming out of a store near Winchester and Millbranch.

She is believed to be located at an abandoned barn style building. According to the city watch alert, Greenwood has been diagnosed with a mental condition and is not on her medication.

Greenwood is a black female of light complexion around five feet, 10-11 inches tall. She weighs around 165-175 pounds.

Call MPD at (901)-545-2677 or Missing Persons at (901)-636-4479 if you have any information.