MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police are searching for a woman who reportedly went missing from North Memphis Thursday night.

Police say 47-year-old Jean Merritt was last seen in the 1400 block of Sydney Street at around 9 p.m. Thursday. Memphis Police issued a City Watch for Merritt Friday.

Merritt’s boyfriend reportedly told police that Merritt left with a man known as Kenny Bates to go to a store and get cigarettes. According to police, Merritt’s boyfriend said that Merritt called an hour later and said she was “in a driveway somewhere.”

Merritt’s boyfriend reportedly told police that Bates took the phone and hung up.

Memphis Police say Merritt was last seen wearing a gray sweatshirt and black and white checkerboard pants. Police describe Bates as “heavyset” and say that he is five feet nine inches tall.

Police say Merritt and Bates may be in a green Toyota or Saturn with “shiny rims.”

If you have any information on Jean Merritt’s whereabouts, contact the Memphis Police Department at 901-545-2677.