UPDATE: Memphis Police canceled the City Watch for Coreuna Ward on Tuesday, May 9. No further information has been released.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police need help finding a 21-year-old woman they say was involved in a stabbing in South Memphis Sunday night.

According to reports, at around 7:30, officers were called to a home on Philsar for a domestic disturbance. When they arrived, they found a woman, later identified as Courena Ward’s mother, holding two knives.

The two had gotten into an argument, and the mother allegedly grabbed a knife to lock the door. Ward took the knife and stabbed her, then fled from Longview Apartments.

MPD says the walls inside were blood-stained, and Ward’s mother had stab wounds on her arm and leg. Ward is believed to have injuries as well, police say.

If you have seen Coreuna Ward, you are urged to call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-2274.

MPD says this is an ongoing investigation, and police have not said whether Ward will face charges.