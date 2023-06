Police crime scene in a urban street with warning police cordon tape

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two people are dead after a shooting in Hickory Hill Sunday.

Police say officers responded to the shooting in the 6400 block of Valleydale Drive at 11:49 a.m.

A woman and a man were pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say the suspects are four males wearing red hoodies and ski masks riding in a red sedan.

If you have information that could help detectives, call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.