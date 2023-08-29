MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man and woman were detained following a physical altercation between the two at a medical center in Raleigh on Tuesday.

According to the Memphis Police Department, at 12:50 p.m., officers responded to a simple assault/domestic violence call on Covington Pike at the Medicos Medical Center.

Police say one of the nurses heard the man and woman arguing in the examination room before hearing a loud thud.

When the staff members checked on them, the woman said everything was okay but moments later the man left the room, reports state. The woman followed the man while holding their infant daughter in her arms.

As the man sat in the car, officers say the woman began to punch the man several times while still holding the baby. The man walked away with the woman’s phone in his hand before breaking it.

Reports state the baby was swinging like a “ragdoll” in the woman’s arms as she continued to follow and punch the man, who was not fighting back.

Officers say the woman became aggressive with them as they attempted to get her to calm down and put the baby in the car seat, but she kept punching the father of her child in front of them.

She was then arrested and the nurses took the baby back inside the medical center, according to reports.

The woman stated while they were in the doctor’s office, the man got upset about the appointment taking too long. He then hit her when he saw something in her phone that he did not like, reports state.

The man reportedly told police that he did get upset when he saw something he didn’t like in her phone and that’s why he broke it.

Officers say after further investigation and watching video of the incident, the woman was the primary aggressor. The man was taken to the hospital before also being taken to jail.

The child was taken to Baptist Hospital in non-critical condition.