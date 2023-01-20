MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis woman is charged after police said she used a dating website to meet men, before she and a man kidnapped and robbed them. According to court documents, this happened two separate times.

Court documents reveal Adrionna Dull, 22, first met a man on Dec. 18 after talking to him on a dating website.

Police said Dull invited the man to a home on South Avenue. He told police when he got to the home Dull let him in, but another man walked out and held him at gunpoint. The victim said Dull and the man took his iPhone and his wallet.

According to court documents, they then demanded his PIN to his debit cards and his CashApp password. The victim told police Dull left while the man continued to hold him at gunpoint. He said Dull withdrew $1,960 from his accounts and took $280 from his wallet.

Another man reported almost the exact same thing happened to him.

The second victim also met Dull on a dating website.

He said he was invited to Dull’s home on South Avenue on Sunday, Jan. 15. He told police a man held him at gunpoint as soon as he walked inside. According to the victim, Dull and the man took his iPhone, debit cards, $300 cash and his car keys.

He said Dull left in his car while the other man held him at gunpoint for three hours. The victim said during that time, Dull drove his car around to different ATM’s, withdrawing money from his accounts. He told police when Dull got back to the home, she gave back his keys and threatened to kill him if he didn’t hurry up and leave.

Dull is charged with two counts of aggravated robbery, two counts of aggravated kidnapping, two counts of identity theft, theft of merchandise and fraudulent use of a credit card.

She will be in court Thursday. Court documents do not list the name of the man who was allegedly involved.