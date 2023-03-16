MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A woman admitted to Memphis Police that she rear-ended a car her ex-boyfriend and his new girlfriend were riding in before smashing the windows with a hammer.

On Wednesday, Memphis Police officers responded to an armed party call at MLK Boulevard and Front Street. The victim stated he was driving with his new girlfriend when he was rear-ended, causing him to lose control and crash into the side of Paramount Restaurant.

The victim’s ex-girlfriend, Myah Ingram, got out of the car that hit them. Records show that she began running toward their car with a hammer. She used the tool to break the car’s windows. The estimated damage was $2,000.

The victim’s new girlfriend ran from the scene to escape Ingram, police say.

Ingram was taken into custody, where she admitted to MPD that she her actions were intentional. She is charged with two counts of Aggravated Assault and Vandalism between $1,000 and $2,500.